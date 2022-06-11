National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

