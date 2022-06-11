Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARZTF opened at 0.93 on Thursday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 1.50.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta (Get Rating)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.