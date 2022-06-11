Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ARZTF opened at 0.93 on Thursday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 1.50.
About Aryzta (Get Rating)
