Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 9,340.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.