Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 9,340.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

