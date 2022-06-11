Short Interest in Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Rises By 8,750.0%

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ANTGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. It holds a 50% working interest in twelve wells located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

