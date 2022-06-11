Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 6,282.5% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 6,282.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air New Zealand (ANZFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.