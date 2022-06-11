Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 6,282.5% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 6,282.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

