Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, an increase of 5,411.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 340 ($4.26) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Ferrexpo stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

