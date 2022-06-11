Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,734,200 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,977.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.