Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,734,200 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,977.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

