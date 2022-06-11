Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in May

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLDCY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1461 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

