Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Rises By 7,100.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTUM stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

