Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Rises By 7,100.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTUM stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.