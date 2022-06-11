Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 8,175.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 8,175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RTMVY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.09.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
