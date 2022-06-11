Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 8,175.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 8,175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 740 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.07) to GBX 640 ($8.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

