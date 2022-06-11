Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $334.60 and last traded at $334.80, with a volume of 7174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.44.

Specifically, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

