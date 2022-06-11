Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 5,025.0% in May

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5,025.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.