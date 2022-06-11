G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.