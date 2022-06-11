Chico’s FAS, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $679.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

