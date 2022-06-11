Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 844.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

