FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.96.

NGT opened at C$85.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$92.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.68. The firm has a market cap of C$67.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

