TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $662.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.