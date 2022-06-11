Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,156.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

