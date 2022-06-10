Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.26.

FIVE opened at $133.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.46. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

