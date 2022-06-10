Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.
Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
