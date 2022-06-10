Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

