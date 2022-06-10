Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $479.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

