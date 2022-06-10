Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,597 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,243,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $225,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dover by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 190,667 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.