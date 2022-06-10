Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 297,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $48,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

