Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,216,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZLU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

