Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

