80,300 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

