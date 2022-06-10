64,369 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFE opened at $10.11 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

