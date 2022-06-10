Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 75,000 ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALORU. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $8,537,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,015,000.

Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

