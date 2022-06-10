DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $203,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

