Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,123,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,766.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 251,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,793 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

