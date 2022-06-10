Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 48,028 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,028 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.83% of TTM Technologies worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

