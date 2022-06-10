Legal & General Group Plc Has $234.88 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,570 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of Phillips 66 worth $234,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.87.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

