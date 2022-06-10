Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.