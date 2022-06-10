Legal & General Group Plc Sells 150,169 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,169 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.90% of Synchrony Financial worth $227,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.