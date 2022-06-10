Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Enstar Group by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.67. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $218.01 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

