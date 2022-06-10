Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

