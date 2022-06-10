Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

