MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,509 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.