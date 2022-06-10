Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 111.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 148,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.