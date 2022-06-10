Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 774 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.08.

Public Storage stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $290.41 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

