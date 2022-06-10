Millennium Management LLC Sells 252,071 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,071 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $46,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Graco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

