Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $120.91 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

