Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 40,195 Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,858,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,807,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 306,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA ATA opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

