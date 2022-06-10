Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

