SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,277 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

