Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 368,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SWSS opened at $9.87 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

