Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,125 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,350,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 481,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

KAIR opened at $9.85 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.