Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE MGU opened at $24.96 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.