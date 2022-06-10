CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.22% of CDK Global worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

