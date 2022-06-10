Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,159 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 711.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $2,935,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 681,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

